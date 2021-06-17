Galilee out of Today ?, they respond if Anette Michel stays

Galilea out of Today ?, they respond if Anette Michel stays | Instagram

Has the end of Galilea Montijo in the Hoy Program come? Finally the producer of the morning star of Televisa has spoken, Andrea Rodriguez Doria has answered if it will be that the beautiful Anette michel came to Today to stay.

Amid strong requests on social media that Anette Michel should replace Martha Galilea Montijo As host of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and various rumors about the absence of the former participant of Big Brother, at last, Magda Rodríguez’s sister gave an answer.

When saying by Andrea Escalona’s aunt, the former host of Venga La Alegría did not come to the Hoy Program to stay. Andrea Rodríguez assures that the program she leads is currently complete and with wonderful drivers, so the former Master Chef host is only temporarily while Gali enjoys a well-deserved vacation.

No, in the Hoy program we are complete; the drivers who are in right now are super good, commented the producer.

Although this will not be the time to work permanently with the former TV Azteca star, Rodríguez spoke quite well of Anette Michel, whom he described as multifaceted and assured that he will support with everything.

I believe that Anette has many facets and I imagine that we hope to see her doing soap operas or in some program and of course she has my 100% support, Andrea added.

Anette Michel was very well received by the cast of the Hoy Program and she looks quite happy in the morning so viewers asked her to stay permanently. There were those who assured that the stay of the also actress could be the test to see if she would stay permanently in the broadcast. Should Michel stay as part of the titular conductors?