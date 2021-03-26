Galilea Montijo’s legs surpass Andrea Legarreta in photo | Instagram

Considered one of the most beautiful on television, the presenter, Galilea Montijo, has obtained this merit for her envied silhouette and beautiful legs which stand out with appropriate outfits, however, a recent photo of Andrea Legarreta could have surpassed his colleague from the show “Today“.

Galilea Montijo with his partner have enjoyed enormous popularity within the morning, where in each broadcast they exude a strong elegance and attractiveness, it was an image that on this occasion returned Andrea Legarreta to the center of attention after showing off beautiful legs.

Apparently, the collaborator of “Hoy”, Galilee has won a strong rival that could overshadow the notoriety that has distinguished her within the broadcast, in one of the publications that Erick Rubín’s wife shared on her Instagram account she was freer and revealed some of her charms what made her deserving of various compliments and accolades.

Photography course in an image. Here is the proof that everything depends on the angle in which you look at things! And in which you take the photos hahahaha The first one makes you look much taller and thinner and is taken from the bottom up with the lens slightly tilted back. Andrea wrote in the first part of her message.

The famous companion of the “tapatia” described the two postcards she shared in which she exemplified the various ways of taking photographs, providing valuable tips to her followers.

The second (which is generally how a majority do it) is with the camera raised and tilted forward. TERRIBLE right? Mini legs, wider body, huge head! Hahahahaha #Follow meParaMas #photography tips #jumpsuit @smukk_moda

Like a true expert in photography, the famous woman, who started her acting career, modeled for the camera in an outfit with which she marks one of the trends of this spring, a “jumpsuit” with a flower print that revealed her shoulders and legs.

As can be seen, the mother of the young actress Nina Rubín, who participates in the melodrama “You remember me” which is about to conclude the recordings, has a slim silhouette, however, for her fans her beauty did not pass unnoticed

As with Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, the blonde’s fans fell apart in various compliments and reactions that made him know how beautiful she looked.

Although the two celebrities are always very aware of fashion trends, both have their own style to dress, in the case of the former host of “Little Giants”, outfits of any length suit her very well.

Although frequently, she chooses to discover her defined legs and it is a pair of heels that become one of her greatest allies to show off a very stylized figure with each of the garments.

The “former television actress”, currently married to Fernando Reina, is a fashion assiduous so she knows a lot of tricks to enhance all his features.

The model and mother of a minor, recently overcame Covid-19 for the second time, was the target of a great reception by the cast of the morning who received her with balloons and much applause.

“La Montijo” is one of the figures of the show that has unleashed a strong controversy in recent months since various rumors and links are attributed to her, such as her close relationship with members of the “Santeria” a cult to which she herself is very devoted, they say.

It is Acapulco, the place that most visits to leave all kinds of jobs related to these practices to which they reveal, many other celebrities have also joined.