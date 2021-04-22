Galilea Montijo worried about Anel Noreña in Hoy, gives a message | Instagram

The starlet, Anel Noreña, who was recently declared “universal heir” of José José’s assets, has unleashed a strong concern in the program “Hoy”, the presenter Galilea Montijo Clama asks to be located in the middle of the transmission.

Drivers of “Today“, a program where until today he has collaborated in various sections, Anel Noreña, has unleashed concern among her former colleagues who say they have not been able to locate her for several days.

It was for this reason that Galilea Montijo took advantage of a space in the program to send a message to the “ex-wife of José José“, asking you to contact production.

The cast of the program, “Gali”, Andrea Legarreta, Arath de la Torre etc., have been very concerned as they say, the mother of José Joel and Marysol Sosa, Anel Noreña Grass, has not appeared and does not answer the calls .

Reason why the presenters of the morning asked you to communicate to know “How are you?” If you are well? “Or” if you no longer want to return to the morning. “

It may interest you. Does Sarita explode? José José would leave everything to Anel Noreña

Won’t you go back to Today?

According to Carlos Bonavides, the 76-year-old celebrity reported that “he hurt his toes while dancing.”

The former model, who appears in the morning, participates in a contest called “The stars dance today” where he participates as a partner of the remembered actor of the “Major Prize”, it was the same who revealed the apparent reasons that have kept the actress rehearsals for choreography.

According to Bonavides, last Tuesday the ex-wife of the Prince of Song would hurt herself while they were in rehearsals and since then she has no longer appeared, so “Guicho Domínguez” has had to rehearse without a partner.

The universal heir of José José

Apparently, the last will of the singer José José would finally be carried out, and it was Anel Noreña along with his children, José Joel and Marysol Sosa who in recent days left the courts very happy.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Anel Noreña was declared the heir to all the assets of the Mexican singer, news that did not cease to surprise many and has raised several unknowns, particularly in regard to Sarita Sosa and her mother, the former family of the Mexican artist.

During the last weeks, Anel Noreña spoke before the cameras and was very satisfied with the new resolution that leaves her as the main beneficiary of the assets of her second husband, José José, in Mexico City.

Last Monday and in the company of her two children, Noreña Grass appeared in the courts of Mexico City to read the will that José José allegedly left before his death. Upon his departure, the former family of the interpreter were happy with the result.

We are very happy, the will was read in a legal and juridical way, where Mrs. Ana Elena Noreña Grass remains the universal heir, he also revealed to the media, which was waiting for them at the exit of the courts.

The companion of the interpreter of “El Triste”, was also satisfied and with a big smile: “Very happy, very grateful, and very happy, in desire and in comfort … José José from heaven put his family for on top of everything and everyone, he added. “

It may interest you José José’s son was planning to look for Luis Miguel for a duet

Will Sarita Sosa stay on the street?

Anel Noreña herself revealed that she would be willing to reach an agreement with Sarita Sosa and her mother, according to recent reports, the former actress of “Love has the face of a woman”, revealed that she does not intend to leave her daughter unprotected ex-spouse, despite the conflicts they have had with the “Sosa Salazar” family.

It may interest you With the most watched series Luis Miguel Is he eccentrically rich?

The mother of the first-born of the remembered interpreter of “Almohada” commented that she is willing to reach an agreement if they (Sarita and her mother) communicate with her.