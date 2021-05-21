Galilea Montijo wears black and even Legarreta wants it | Instagram

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, caused the emotion of his followers to explode after showing himself with a tight garment that made even his own reaction Andrea Legarreta.

Galilea Montijo, dressed in black in a tight black leather and lace outfit that highlighted each of her prominent curves and made her a sensation on social networks, making her the target of flattery and praise even from Andrea Legarreta herself. Could it be that you want one the same?

Tssss, commented the legendary host of Hoy, Montijo’s partner in the broadcast for several years, the same one to which a fan also reiterated ‘@andrealegarreta you are also beautiful’.

On this occasion, the “Today’s driver“She opted again for one of the shades that make her look elegant and that mostly defines the silhouette, the black color in a dress that marked her figure with two types of garment.

It may interest you In a set with a satin heel, Galilea Montijo challenges the summer

The piece, composed of two different fabrics where the upper part has lace fabric while a tube skirt moves towards her knees adjusting the hips and legs of the Televisa collaborator.

The most recent postcard of Martha Galilea Montijo, was the key so that the “tapatia” captured all eyes and was flattered even by some colleagues in the morning and the atmosphere of the show itself.

I love it, commented Laura Bozzo

Eeeelllaaaa !!! commented Michelle Vieth

It should be noted that the Mexican artist always manages to stand out with a lot or little clothes and on this occasion her covered dress brought out her curves causing thousands of sighs from her followers who did not stop in presents towards the remembered “cheerleader” and “ex host of Vida Tv“

Very beautiful, ‘Amore’, ‘Chula’, ‘Hermosa’, the comments pointed out.

Once again Galilea Montijo becomes the leader in setting trends by using two classic elements, lace and leather, which have been adapted to stay in both winter and summer.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

He also complemented this look with maxi sneakers that gave greater definition to his sculptural legs, which were his calves that this time wore under the total black look that he carried in a photograph he shared on Instagram since last May 20.

Just a few days ago, the “former television actress” also captured all eyes after wearing a shorter dress with which she marked the waist with a wide belt with gold applications and from which some chains hung.

The businesswoman’s attire led her to highlight mainly one of her greatest attributes, her very legs that stood out before the intense black tone of the clothing combined with the appliques that she wore on the belt buckle as well as the golden chains that as they appear, hang from it.

You may be interested “I’m going to put some …”, Galilea Montijo is not contained in Today

After sharing the snapshot on her social networks, the former television actress added 104. 331 Likes, among various comments where her followers showed all their admiration for her beauty.

I love how you look beautiful in black, ‘We love you beautiful’, ‘What fabulous legs’, ‘BEAUTIFUL Gali’, was read in some of the comments amid various other reactions that added hearts and applause that the Mexican presenter took away .

It is worth mentioning that Galilea Montijo is also the owner of a clothing line called “Latingal”, which has shown the variety of exclusive clothing accessories that can be found, La Montijo, has always distinguished itself as one of the best dressed in the production.

And it has even been speculated that Las Estrellas and Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Paul Stanley, Arath de la Torre and Marysol González, with whom he makes up the cast of Hoy presenters, is “one of the most invest in her wardrobe. ”

It may interest you In black and red, Belinda falls in love with a dress and jacket

However, this version would be one of the many that circulate around “Gali” who apparently the garments that he wears from his @ Latingal-boutique brand do not exceed 600 pesos.