With a slit in her dress, the Mexican host said goodbye to the Televisa program

Galilea Montijo drove Little gigants and said goodbye to the program dressed totally explosive in a sensual red latex dress that stole the eyes of everyone who saw her on the show or on her Instagram account. The dress had a slit on the leg that made her look even sexier.

The tapatia caused many emotions also when saying goodbye to the Televisa, since she was very moved by the same. “We are sad to say goodbye but the most important thing is our health … May God bless our planet and soon we will get out of this together“, said Galilee in the air.

The show came to an end due to the crisis in the world right now, caused by the coronavirus, so that no one else is contagious and the pandemic continues to take lives.

However, despite the bad news, Galilea Montijo showed that she is still an influencer and a fashion reference in MexicoBecause his Instagram account is full of beautiful outfits such as the latex dress with which he captivated many.

