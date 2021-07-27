It makes me chelero: Galilea Montijo talks about Geraldine Bazán | Instagram

The “Today’s driver“, Galilea Montijo, addressed the issue of Geraldine Bazán After seeing some images in which the famous woman appears in the corridors of televisa: “It makes me chelero”, he reacted when he saw her figure.

Although it is known that Galilea Montijo leads a very healthy and fitness life, the truth is that some habits could destroy several years of effort and it was she who confessed it after seeing the silhouette of the beautiful Geraldine Bazán.

After images of the beautiful blonde were shown through the morning of Las Estrellas, the production colleague could not help but comment on the “ex of Gabriel Soto“.

In the company of Andrea Legarreta, Martha Figueroa and Arath de La Torre, “Gali“He declared what prevents him from being able to show off a figure like Geraldine’s, who he said has a” body power “.

It was the journalist, Martha Figueroa, who initially revealed the celebrity’s secret to preserve those measurements and enjoy small tastes.

Hey, the secret is ‘to be happy’ because he’s still been drinking a milkshake.

The celebrated actress, host and businesswoman, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, reacted to her partner’s comment, pointing out that she does not achieve that figure.

Hey, but I’m also very happy, and it doesn’t make me that “bodywer”, it makes me chelero, he explained, as he bulged his belly.

Later, Andrea Legarreta explained that on many occasions, a surgery It can cause weight loss, it can be for any reason, said the colleague and close friend of the “tapathy“.

So Martha Figueroa exclaimed “Let them operate on me for something” to which Legarreta and other drivers reacted annoyed: “Don’t say that.”

It should be remembered that the also television actress, Geraldine Bazán, was subjected during the first months of this year to an intervention on her knee, in which, as she explained at that time, she had ligaments operated in that area.

The famous and mother of the minors, Elissa Marie and Alexa Miranda, had injuries in one of her legs after a mishap during a vacation with her daughters and her partner, the businessman, Luis Murillo García.

Therefore, Legarreta, one of the best friends of the owner of “Latingal boutique” in said broadcast under the command of Andrea Rodríguez Doria, addressed the issue detailing that after Geraldine’s surgery, she had lost a lot of weight.

The leg has to be strengthened so it is in therapy and others and it loses a lot, he said.

She herself is flakitita, with a great body but flakitita, but fortunately she is already recovering very well, she reiterated.

For her part, the endearing presenter of programs such as “Pequeños Gigantes” and “Vida Tv” declared her love for drinking.

I would like the chelas not to get fat, said the ‘television actress’, as she made a series of gestures lamenting her taste for drinks.

It should be remembered that the wife of the businessman and politician, Fernando Reina Iglesias, is a faithful assiduous exercise and through her Instagram account, where she has more than 9 million followers, shares some moments during her exercise routines.

The collaborator of various variety and reality shows, she always seeks to show off the latest fashion trends and chooses the best clothes to highlight her worked silhouette.

However, the “model” and “former Tv girl” does not deny the cross of her parish, and it is that Andrea Escalona’s own colleague, Paul Stanley and Lambda García, would reveal during the opening of her new store that she would like to meet with Pati Chapoy and have some mezcals with her.