Galilea Montijo speaks ill of Inés Gómez Mont and discovered her, they assure

Despite the enormous affection shown on social networks, TVyNotas assures that Galilea Montijo and Inés Gómez Mont are fighting.

Recently, both celebrities made a live broadcast to clarify the alleged problem between the two, ensuring that nothing happened.

However, in its publication the famous magazine shared that there was a distancing due to La Gali since instead of supporting Inés sabotaged it In a project.

According to TVyNotas, Galilea will be godmother of the new Televisa program The pastry chef and he was suggesting names of possible conductors to the producer Reynaldo López.

They shared that López allegedly made a call joint to reveal that whoever had in mind to drive was Inés; she revealed it and that was when Montijo pointed out that he could not think about it since it came from a failure.

How do you think, it is not possible to consider it if you want to raise the ‘rating’ of the program; Remember that Inés comes from a tremendous failure in her program « Families in front of the fire », which thundered last year, La Gali said.

Hearing the Hoy host’s words, the producer asked Gali to stop joking since her friend was there on the call, but Gómez Mont got upset and hung up.

Oh, how good you are my midwife, imagine that you were not; You passed yourself! Inés replied.

According to the publication Galilea Montijo is very envious of Inés Gómez Mont, even for being younger and they assure the Jalisciense always wants the leading role both in real life and on television.