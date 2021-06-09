Galilea Montijo short dress your key to show off charms | Instagram

This Wednesday, the presenter Galilea Montijo adorned the morning with her great beauty and joy, a white and yellow outfit becomes the key to show off all her charms this summer.

In white and yellow, the short dress of Galilea Montijo, became the key to showing off his defined silhouette at 48 years old, it was a photograph in which he boasts the acclaimed look that caused several reactions.

It was last Tuesday that the “Mexican television actress“He showed a photograph in which he appears with a very summer garment of light colors that highlighted even more the gold in his tan. The fans did not take long to react.

In some others, her loyal followers did not stop highlighting how “beautiful” she looked as well as praising her wise choice of fashion.

The recognized “Today’s driver“She opted for a garment with very warm colors and which looked close to her silhouette, at the end of the dress a large olan gave way to the charming legs of the Televisa collaborator.

“Gali” who recently celebrated her birthday in the midst of various celebrations shows that you can always look beautiful and that age is not an impediment especially when you have a figure worthy of showing off.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Paul Stanley, Arath de la Torre, Marisol González and Andrea Escalona accentuated her statuesque figure by complementing her outfit with delicate sneakers that mostly defined her acclaimed legs.

A successful combination of light colors with which the remembered presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Vida Tv”, among others, posed charmingly from the Televisa forums.

On the other hand, her beauty look featured a high ponytail that left half her hair free, adding a romantic touch to her set of avant-garde pieces.

And it is that “La Montijo” is one of the most consecrated faces of the morning in which he has collaborated for more than 13 years, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, began her career in 1993 when she began in the contest “the Tv girl” at the time that she would be discovered and show her artistic abilities on screen.

Before his image was so popular in driving, the wife of the politician and businessman Fernando Reina Iglesias starred in various participations in programs such as “Ritmoson Latino”, later, programs such as Vida Tv along with “Héctor Sandarti” and “La hora de la papa “joined his career.

The name of Montijo Torres also appeared in television projects such as some telenovelas among which were, “El Premio Mayor”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, “The Hidden Truth”, as well TV series like “Marry me, my love.”

Today, the former beauty queen, Galilea Montijo is not only a prominent figure in the show in Mexico, in addition to her various collaborations she has ventured into a facet as a businesswoman.

This, being the owner of a clothing boutique, “Latingal”, of which she has become the ambassador wearing several of the designs that are offered for sale there.

So, in recent years, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco has become a fashion icon and inspiration for her more than 8 million followers who praise her style through their social networks.