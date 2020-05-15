Galilea Montijo, poses in a fierce pink swimsuit and captivates. | Instagram Special

Galilea Montijo poses in a fiery pink swimsuit and captivates, because it is the style that will be a trend in summer 2020 and favors all kinds of women for the great security it projects. Again we find a strong tone and inspiration in the patterns of nature.

The best thing about this swimsuit is that Galilea Montijo He wears it with the best attitude, a smile from ear to ear and an impeccable tan that is the goal of summer. It doesn’t matter if we should stay home for now, this image is a memory of a previous trip and thus confirms that there is much to celebrate when the quarantine ends.

Galilea Montijo She has earned a free hand to be one of the most inspiring celebrities, as she constantly appears with outfits at the last cry of the fashionDesigner shoes and swimsuits couldn’t be left behind.

Already this spring we had seen a reign of bright colors and various patterns, but the swimsuit of Galilea MontijoIt brings together both to show how to enjoy the days of sun, sand and sea.

Galilea Montijo and the accessory that never fails: her great personality

It is not a simple swimsuit or a slender figure to show off this summer 2020. Galilea Montijo She has spread her good humor every morning through the Hoy Program and in her interviews, in addition to her other duties as a presenter, she shows a unique charisma, she is not flattered in anything Instagram.

Well have said great experts of the fashion how Carolina Herrera or Coco Chanel that personality is what makes us shine what we are using and Galilea Montijo illustrates that idea perfectly.

Galilea Montijo She boasted this pink leopard print swimsuit on a trip to Baja California Sur and fell in love with social networks by sharing the memory. He combined with sunglasses, a turban to protect his hair from the sun and a good drink to enjoy the moment.

