Related video that might interest you:

Click to see the full video

Replay video

SETTING

disabled

Skip advertisement

FOLLOWING

What Galilea Montijo published after fainting (Millennium)

After we catch Galilea Montijo, her husband Fernando Reyna and the former of this, Paola Carus enjoying the Mexican Tennis Open, in Acapulco, Guerrero, again the host and Carus were seen together.

As part of a Today’s capsule, They made a link with Galilea Montijo, who is at her home in Acapulco, as part of the health pandemic.

And what a surprise the viewers got, because it hadSpecial guest to the ex of her husband, Paola, who taught how to make a dessert for Mother’s Day, a day that is celebrated in Mexico every May 10.

© @TVNotasmx | Carus is a pastry specialist

@TVNotasmx | Carus is a pastry specialist

© Instagram @galileamontijo

Throughout the video, it can be seen how Carus and Galilea have an excellent relationship, and even Montijo’s son, who was present in the capsule, hinted that Paola is a person they frequently visit, because during the process he helped her in decoration.

As many already know the mother of the two oldest children, with whom Fernando was for six years of relationship, is a successful and renowned chef from Acapulco.

Given this, comments from fans and friends of the show were immediate, as they applauded and recognized the great work of the baker.

© Instagram @galileamontijo | Galilea gets along very well with her husband’s ex

Instagram @galileamontijo | Galilea gets along very well with her husband’s ex

In addition to highlighting that each time they prove that the Jalisciense is a person with great human quality.

So far, the short video clip he shared on his Instagram account has more than 320,430 views.