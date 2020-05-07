Galilea Montijo has the perfect dress to go to the beach this summer | Instagram Special

The host of the Hoy and Pequeños Gigante program; Galilea Montijo has shown what is the perfect dress to wear this quarantine, in summer and for mothers day if required. The driver knows how to use trends to her advantage and this time she has captivated social networks with a bohemian dress.

The dress of Galilee He had the most prominence in his kitchen capsule for the morning program of Hoy, where next to a chef he showed a recipe for Mother’s Day that is about to be celebrated.

On this occasion, Galilea Montijo boasts a pink bohemian 2020 trend dress with ruffled striped print on the neck and on the bottom of the dress to give it volume. In addition to posing barefoot with hair down and in a relaxed pose in the sun.

Bohemian dresses are the perfect garment to go to the beach and go out in the next summer days. Due to its relaxed style that fits any body type and in addition to being made with refreshing fabrics such as cotton, they give it a touch of comfort.

Notably Bohemian dresses will be the garment that will reign in summer trends during this 2020. So it is not surprising that we see this type of dress more often in the driver Galilea Montijo.

The driver poses with the beautiful bohemian dress in pink and the flattery on the part of the users did not wait. So your peers on Today’s show like Andrea Legarreta, Yanet García, Andy Escalona and many others praised her for the beautiful dress.

