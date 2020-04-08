Galilea Montijo had an affair with a Televisa driver, they say | Instagram

The driver Galilea Montijo has always been in the eye of the hurricane with everything she does and it was recently revealed that she had a adventure with a famous Televisa driver, something the same driver confessed.

Galilee is undoubtedly one of the most appreciated television hosts by Mexicans, but it is also one of the most rumors and gossip brings day by day.

The driver, as is well known, gained her fame thanks to participation in the famous morning program Today, being one of the programs with the most audience on Televisa.

This latest revelation has caused a great controversy among the followers of Montijo since during the program, the “Lamb“Nava took advantage of the situation to teach a image from the driver of over 20 years ago.

The driver of “War of jokes”Came as invited to the facilities of the San Ángel television station, where she recalled the moments she spent with her great friend.

The photograph was taken in the year of nineteen ninety six and Galilee shines completely unrecognizable, according to Borrego, both were at a festival in the city of Acapulco and apparently the party got out of control.

It was there that the driver confessed that Galilee was his great party companion, a revelation that has caused quite a stir on social media.

It was well pedilla. I remember that it was 7 in the morning and we were making eggs ”, confessed Galilea Montijo.

In a joking tone, Montijo confessed that both they stayed up when they went outThat is why the other drivers of the program asked them if they had had an affair, to which they replied that they were just good friends.

Galilee’s first appearance as a driver occurred on the cable channel Latin rhythm in the year 1994 to 1998, from where he went to the program Fantastic love with Héctor Sandarti and then Today with Angélica Vale and Alfredo Adame, a program where she has earned most of her fame.

