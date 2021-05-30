Galilea Montijo flew in short puff sleeve dress

Flechado Galilea Montijo in short puff sleeve dress | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo spares no effort to look like one of the most beautiful in Hoy’s production, once again, she shot arrows with a colorful and short puff-sleeved dress that showed all her charms.

On this occasion, Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Arath and Marisol González, Galilea Montijo, She showed off her successful selection of fashion to highlight her silhouette and one of her most acclaimed charms, her toned legs to which some of the latest fashion heels provided greater definition.

The brightness is one of the constants in the life of the “tapathy“, without a doubt one of the patterns that cannot be missing in more than one of the garments in your envied wardrobe.

The outfit of the “Today’s driver“It consisted of a dress of vibrant colors in which tones such as electric blue, hot pink and black with a silver background predominated, the press completely adhered to her silhouette, which mainly marked the area of ​​her waist and hips.

The piece gained prominence with a pair of puffed sleeves on the wrist, which made it an elegant piece to also attend an evening event.

On this occasion, the hair of the Mexican actress and presenter “Gali”, 47, looked loose and with waves that gave her hair more volume.

Small silver accessories complemented the look of the famous and endearing presenter of other programs such as “Vida Tv”, “Pequeños Gigantes” and “Teletón” (in its most recent edition).

The design that she wore belonged to the clothing line of which she has worn different outfits on various occasions “Latingal boutique” of which it is worth mentioning, is “ambassador” and “owner” of the brand.

Very soon, the followers of the outstanding celebrity of the show, did not take long to react by launching praise and praise highlighting her beauty.

Always so beautiful and beautiful, Gorgeous, Beautiful, How beautiful !!!!

They were some of the affectionate comments dedicated to the one who was several years ago “television actress” participating in stories such as “The Biggest Prize”, “The price of your love”, “Loving you is my sin” among others.

Undoubtedly, each of the pieces that it carries highlights one or more of its various charms and the best of all is that apparently, the pieces are within the reach of more people since they assure, many of them do not exceed 600 pesos .

Through the @Latingal_boutique page, you can see each of the garments on offer as well as many of the accessories that Montijo Torres herself has worn in various on-air programs.

From dresses, jumpsuits, skirts, shorts, jeans and other accessories, fans of the “model” and “businesswoman” can be inspired to have pieces from the Galilea collection in their wardrobe, imagination is the limit.

However, the popular and consecrated member of Televisa is one of those who always remains in the spotlight and the last time it was a comment for which they even assure she would be reprimanded.

Apparently, Martha Galilea Montijo would receive a scolding from the executives of the production house after the artist defended the wife of Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez, whom they have pointed out for submitting to alleged aesthetic arrangements.

The presenter would come out in her defense, pointing out that “everyone has the right to polish themselves a little bit”, however, what would annoy the high command even more is the comment that “La Montijo” would have addressed to the female audience to which the phrase would have referred: “No ch! L3 accommodates them.”