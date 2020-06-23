Galilea Montijo faints before reaching the Hoy program | Instagram

The beloved driver throughout Mexico Galilea Montijo had a small accident in which she ended up passed out before arriving at her place of work in the morning program « Today ».

Today during the program they shared a video where Galilea appears as the protagonist, between ridicules but with affection they made reference to his fainting caused by a fall.

And it is that Montijo was coming to prepare and start working, however it had rained and unfortunately the shoes he was wearing did not help him so ended up on the floor.

As long as you don’t fall with his tailbone he made a movement with which he ended up falling on one of his knees hurting himself a little because in the video you can see how it ends passed out probably because of the shock of the impression.

« My sister, our carnival always has triumphant entries in the race, » said Raúl El Negro Araiza while giving input to the video where they explained what happened with the driver.

Fortunately it did not happen to older and Galilee appeared only with bandages on his knee, something he said while laughing was that he did not bring jamaica water perhaps related to something funny that happened in the past.

The video shows a person who asks ‘What happened to you? And she responds « I thought I was in Guerreros, but no, I slipped, it is because she sees my sneakers … you have to take care of yourself … »

Thanks to the fact that his team acted immediately, he did not get older and ended up alone. with a bruise in his knee, although in the transmission he looked quite good hopefully it has not happened to older since once the pain and fright have passed.

Something that Galilee mentioned was that he did not understand why he had passed out if he had just fallen, something that they agreed with. the other drivers because they affirmed that it was not the first time that happened to him while they gave some loving laughter.

