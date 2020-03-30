Posing in a short dress, the actress heaved sighs during the second ‘Little Giants’ show.

Galilea Montijo He once again consented to his 7.7 million followers with whom he has on Instagram, all this after publishing a photograph in which he wasted sensuality with a touch of elegance.

The beautiful driver confirmed that she is ranked number one when it comes to showing off sensuality and elegance. And, for the second gala of the program programa Pequeños Gigantes ’, she used a short purple dress, with which the 46-year-old actress revealed part of her legs and raised sighs.

“Happy to bring you a smile this day. Thanks for joining us“Was the phrase with which he described the sensual image taken from the camera.

Thanks to the sensual pose in which Montijo He has his hands on his hip, the image was rated with more than 100,000 red hearts.

“Divine“,”Beautiful“,”Beautifully pretty I love your dresses“,”Beautifull“,”You look spectacular“,”You are beautiful my gali“,”You’re beautiful“,”Beauty“,”Pretty today and always“,”You are too Beautiful“,”So precious“These are just some comments that the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco received.

No doubt Gali She is one of the darlings of television, but also of social networks, since shortly before she shared a video of the photo shoot in which she used the same outfit, obtaining more than 300 thousand reproductions.

.