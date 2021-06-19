Galilea Montijo delights his fans by showing off his heart attack body on the beach

Galilea Montijo, the presenter of Televisa’s morning program ‘Hoy’, has once again surprised her loyal followers on social networks, by posting how she enjoys her vacation off the screens.

Via InstagramThe 48-year-old Mexican actress also released the image where she poses on some rocks on the beaches of Isla Espíritu Santo; in La Paz, Baja California Sur, showing off her tanned figure in a black and yellow swimsuit.

“#mejoryanoregreso # leave her #mexicodemisamores For those who ask about the feet ???? For obvious reasons, what they see are CORALS, the feet are buried !!! #cementeriodecorales”, he wrote.

This publication has obtained more than 135 thousand likes and more than a thousand comments from its more than nine million followers on Instagram, where they admire the lifestyle of the host Galilea Montijo.

