Galilea Montijo is one of the most recognized presenters in Mexico and the United States. The television host currently appears on “Pequeños Gigantes” on Univision and at the same time performs her work on the morning show “Hoy” on Televisa.

Something that characterizes the famous is her good taste for fashion and for that reason she has become a benchmark. In one of his new posts on Instagram, Montijo was seen as a whole cake doll.

Galilea wore a short dress that revealed her legs. The pinkish silver color made her shine and look like a queen on the catwalk.

