Mexico.- Marisol González and Galilea Montijo they are two beautiful hosts of the program ‘Today’ of Televisa that they have in common the charisma, intelligence and apparently the same tastes in terms of fashion, since both have worn the same sneakers although in a different tone.

Galilea Montijo is considered a benchmark of good taste when it comes to dressing, but the sensual Marisol González is not far behind, both are accustomed to their public to delight their pupils with their great beauty.

Marisol González preferred to wear the sandals in black with gold, which made her look sensual and sophisticated. Photo: Special.

On May 6, the also model Marisol González looked seductive and playful with Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers from the summer collection, which she combined with a short and fitted black dress of Benito Santos.

They are black sandals with a 12-centimeter heel, with sculpted golden wings, at a cost of 32 thousand 324 pesos, which stylized her legs and highlighted her perfect figure.

Giuseppe Zanotti sandals have a cost of 32 thousand 324 pesos and are available in black or combined with gold. Forum: Special.

Galilea Montijo wears the same sneakers but in black

The same luxurious 12-centimeter heeled sandals, but with wings in black, from the Giuseppe Zanotti brand, were modeled by the conductor Galilea Montijo during the broadcast on Monday June 8 of the morning ‘Today’, in celebration of her birthday 47.

Galilea Montijo chose the black sandals and combined them with a pink dress with a satin effect and a heart print that highlighted her sensuality. Photo: Special.

Quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) has changed many things, but not the glamor that characterizes Galilea, who combined the sandals with a short pink dress with a satin effect, a heart print and puffed sleeves by the firm LaginGal that costs 910 pesos.

This outfit turned out to be a success, as it gave it a youthful and glam effect, ideal for any semi-formal event.

With this elegant shoe, Galilea Montijo stylized her perfect legs and made it clear that she can do any activity by walking 12 centimeters tall.

