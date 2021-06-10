Galilea Montijo and Cynthia Rodríguez wear floral dress | Instagram

When spring arrives, fashion trends give way to a parade of colors and cheerful prints, that’s how the presenter, Galilea Montijo, wore one of the seasonal outfits with a dress that marked her waist just as she did several weeks ago Cynthia Rodriguez with a similar one.

Galilea Montijo, was added to one of the fashion styles that has arrived with great force, the engravings with flowers, which became the protagonists in one of the recent looks of the “Guadalajara”.

Such as Cynthia Rodriguez, who several weeks ago would have chosen to wear a look with which he caused a sensation on his Instagram account by combining it with a pair of very vibrant orange shoes.

This time, it was the “Today’s driver“who chose a very similar look that allowed her to show off her beautiful legs and mark her waist.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres showed her thousands of followers her enviable silhouette that raised several sighs when shown in a photo from the recording set of the morning.

Always very beautiful ‘Gali’, ‘Linda’, ‘Guapa’, ‘Que pies’, etcérera were some of the compliments that her loyal followers dedicated to the television “cheerleader”.

The “Mexican television actress”, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who has participated in various telenovelas in Mexico as well as variety and reality shows, added more than 39,500 likes, as has happened in the past, her fans did not stop praising and praising her for its beauty and good taste.

“Gali” chose on this occasion to show off in a dress that bears some prints that make them look like small flowers, however, the truth is that they are not, although it is worth mentioning, it is a design that takes a lot of strength in spring and summer

The garment was fitted with a wide elastic at the waist marking this area, the best for fans was the view that it provided to the beautiful legs of the driver, while from the back, it showed less skin since it covered the entire area. under the neck of Martha Galilea.

Wide and long sleeves with greater volume at the wrist protected the upper part of the silhouette of the endearing presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Pequeños Gigantes”, “I stand up”, “Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire” and so on.

For her part, the host of “Venga la Alegría, Cynthia Rodríguez would wear an outfit with a cheerful flower pattern several weeks ago that brightened the day for all her followers was” the best look for the day “

Cheerful notes of flowers and a lot of color, maximized and marked the beautiful silhouette of Cynthia Rodríguez who also showed off her beautiful and defined legs with the short garment that made them look longer.

A pair of orange slippers and thin heels gave even more definition to the qualities of the beautiful “Coahuilense”.

For its part, the look of “La Montijo” was complemented with some high-top sneakers in red and which wore a large bow at the front.

The 48-year-old celebrity who is approaching half a century of life, chose to leave her abundant brown hair, loose with slightly marked waves that fell to the sides of her face, while the makeup on this occasion was starred in earthy colors .

The model and businesswoman, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, achieved her mission and was one of the most acclaimed of the morning where she shares credits with Andrea Legarreta, Raúl, “El Negro” Araiza, Arath de la Torre, Andrea Escalona, ​​Paul Stanley and Marison Gonzalez.