Galilea Montijo adorns Mexican beaches with a luxurious body in a mini swimsuit (PHOTO)

The Mexican actress and host, Galilea Montijo, surprised all her followers on social networks with two photographs in a tight pink swimsuit that made her show off her beautiful figure in a spectacular way.

With more than 9 million followers on her personal Instagram account, Galilea showed that she continues to enjoy a great figure that places her as the platonic love of many of her followers.

On vacation in the Gulf of Baja California, Montijo showed off his heart attack body and in less than an hour, he got more than 30,000 likes.

Montijo received hundreds of messages from his colleagues and friends, whom he “enchanted” with his photographs on the beautiful Mexican beaches.

