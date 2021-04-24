Galician residences have been free for a month and stand as proof of the effectiveness of vaccines

Almost four months have elapsed since on December 27, 2020, Nieves Cabo inaugurated the vaccination process in Galicia at the Porta do Camiño residence in Santiago, the residences comply with a month without infections or deaths from Covid and they now stand as proof of the effectiveness of vaccines in the fight against the pandemic after representing the worst side of it.

On March 21, the health authorities notified a outbreak with 11 infected users in a residence in Silleda (Pontevedra). They were, to date, the last cases of Covid-19 of residents in the centers for the elderly in Galicia, which also did not register deaths in the last month.

Since April 1, when these 11 people tested negative In diagnostic tests, Galician nursing homes remain without active cases of coronavirus among the elderly. If we take into account the positives among workers, these centers have been free of the pathogen for nine consecutive days.

Deaths, just 6% of the total in March

In addition, deaths in these centers have gone from representing almost half of those left by the pandemic each month to barely 6% of those registered in March.

All this thanks to the vaccination process, which started at the end of December among the elderly in residences, first priority group in the plan designed by the central Administration. At that time, Galician nursing homes had 114 active cases and almost 42% of deaths from Covid in the community.

118 days after that historic December 27, the 93% of users of nursing homes are vaccinated with the two complete guidelines. The 7% that is not, according to the Department of Social Policy, new incorporations in the centers that once “gave up” to receive the vaccine.

The Xunta highlights the “determining” role played by the vaccine to stop the incidence of Covid in the centers for the elderly and as an example of this, it indicates a date that was one month old last Friday: March 23.

That was the last day in which it was necessary mourn a deceased related to a residential center, a 92-year-old woman user of the Silleda residence, precisely the last to register infections so far.

However, on the 20th of the same month, three days before the death of this nonagenarian, another user of the same nursing home from Sillede died at the Complexo Hospitalario Universitario de Santiago (CHUS). He was an 87-year-old man who already had previous pathologies and that he contracted the coronavirus even though he was vaccinated with both doses.

This is the only known case in Galicia of a resident who lost his life although he had already been fully immunized. In any case, the Department of Social Policy insists that it is “an isolated case” and recalls that vaccines “are not 100% effective.”

42% to 33% of the dead

The vaccination process took off at the same time as the third wave of the pandemic, which, after a few Christmas parties in which they were relaxed restrictions On the most important dates, it led Galicia and Spain to maximum figures in all the parameters that for a year and a month have been used to measure the crisis.

Therefore, the process of immunization of users of residences slowed down, given that in those centers where the virus entered and contagions occurred, it was necessary to wait for the situation to normalize.

Thus, on Sunday, January 24, exactly one week after the first vaccination also became a pioneer in receiving the second dose, the residences registered the peak of infected users: 466.

Since that date, the number of users was gradually descending, all this despite continuing to give outbreaks. On February 27, two months after starting the campaign, there were 445 positives and a month later, on March 27, only 13 people with Covid remained in senior centers.

Five days later, 11 users who remained with an active infection turned negative and left blank a list that, two weeks later, was also empty in the workers section.

The contribution of vaccines to fight the pandemic within residential centers it is also reflected in the percentage of deaths that came from residences. And it is the 572 fatalities that the pandemic left in nursing homes on December 27 represented almost 42% of the total.

Three weeks later, with the start of the administration of the second dose, the rate was reduced by just two points (607 deaths, 40.3%), while at present, the 790 fatalities of the health crisis in the residences of Galicia are 33.2% of the almost 3,400 that they are counted from the beginning of the pandemic.

Only 7% of deaths in March

The impact of vaccination on the mortality rate in residences is even more palpable if the figures are analyzed month by month. Between December 27 and April 23, 1,010 people died with Covid in Galicia, 218 of them linked to centers for the elderly, the 21.58% of the total.

Most of these deaths occurred between January and February, in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic and with the immunization process underway but hampered by the outbreaks. Thus, in January there was 112 victims in centers for the elderly, 28.57% of the 392 deaths with coronavirus registered in Galicia in the first month of the year.

Immunization of residents began to be noticed in February, by dropping to 21% the percentage of deaths in centers for the elderly (99) compared to the global figure for all of Galicia, which closed the month with 466 deaths linked to the pandemic.

Thus, coinciding with the anniversary of the first cases of Covid-19 in Galicia, March was the key month with a interruption in deaths with coronavirus in nursing homes.

The month’s seven nursing home-linked deaths represent only 7% of the 96 registered until March 24 (last day with deaths) and only 6% of the 115 with which the third month of the year ended.