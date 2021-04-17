Galician researchers discover coronavirus in clams

A study developed by experts from the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC) and by members of the Cofraría de Pescadores de Miño has detected signs of presence of genetic material from Covid-19 in species of the ecosystem of the Galician coast, although residual and no risk of contagion.

The conclusions of this study have been presented this week at the 2nd National Congress of Covid-19. “This is considered to be the first detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in a marine organism and it shows that the virions of the virus or, at least, its RNA, can reach coastal waters, “those responsible for the research have said in a statement.

The presence of SARS-CoV-2 in feces of infected patients and, therefore, in sewage, drew the attention of the authors of the research on a possible route of fecal-oral transmission of this disease and the contamination of the environment through fecal waters.

To investigate the possible presence of the virus in the marine environment, between May and July 2020, 12 sediment samples were analyzed and 12 clam samples in two Galician estuaries, “since bivalve mollusks have a long history as vectors for the transmission of enteric viruses” -present in feces-, the group has indicated.

According to the researchers, viral RNA detected by RT-qPCR in nine clam samples and in three sediment samples. Only four of the nine samples were positive for two target regions and the RNA signals disappeared in the viability assay.

“The results suggest a non-infectious state of the virus“and a high degree of degradation of its nucleic acid,” which implies a practically zero risk of acquiring Covid-19 through the consumption of mollusks, “explains Jesús López Romalde, professor at USC and head of the research.

“We propose to delve further into the study of the possible persistence in aquatic systems, and in the use of marine organisms as sentinels of human fecal contamination in coastal environments “, has pointed out the research group.

The Xunta emphasizes the “null risk of contagion”

After the finding published by the researchers, the Xunta, through the Instituto Tecnolóxico para o Control do Medio Mariño (Intecmar), emphasizes the “zero risk of contagion“of Covid-19 that entails the consumption of mollusks.

The Intecmar, dependent on the Consellería do Mar, qualifies as “unfair and harmful to Galicia that it is alarmed about the safety “of consuming molluscs, although it has specified that this presence of remains of the virus has” a zero risk of contagion. “

In addition, the Xunta explains that mollusks, being filter species “susceptible to accumulate substances or pathogens present in the water “, they have a” control “imposed by the legislation” to guarantee that safety “.

In this context, the Consellería do Mar defends that Intecmar “strictly complies” with the guidelines of the European Union in this control of production areas, which are “intensive” and with a microbiological classification system that “complies with all guarantees“.

For all these reasons, the Xunta calls for tranquility and reminds that the seafood acquired through legal marketing channels “is backed by those strict and rigorous controls“, which make the products reach the consumer” with all the hygienic-sanitary guarantees “.