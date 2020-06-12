The state of alarm, declared throughout the country in mid-March, will remain in force in the other 16 regions of Spain.

The northwestern region of Galicia will be the first to completely emerge from the confinement of the coronavirus in Spain starting Monday, according to what was said on Friday. the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, as part of a gradual opening with which Spain hopes can save its summer tourist season.

The state of alarm, declared across the country in mid-March, it will be lifted in practice in Galicia, although it will remain in force in the other 16 regions of Spain.

The Government will lift some restrictions in other regions, which have been following a four-phase plan (from 0 to 3) to de-escalate the restrictive measures to contain the epidemic.

“The nearly 2.7 million inhabitants of Galicia will transition to the new normal,” said the Ministry of Health on Twitter, noting that “31.3 million citizens will be in phase 3”, the last of the de-escalation, and “the 12 million remaining citizens, in phase 2 ”.

Galicia, known for its beautiful beaches in the Atlantic Ocean and the emblematic Catholic place of worship of Santiago de Compostela will thus be the first Spanish region to enter the “new normal”.

Some restrictions have been lifted in the Valencian Community, which includes popular tourist centers such as Benidorm and Alicante. Starting Monday, meetings of up to 20 people will be allowed and the outdoor terraces will be opened to 75 percent of their capacity in the region.

The strictest restrictions are still in force in the country’s main cities, Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which have been the most affected by the pandemic.

The borders of Spain are still closed to tourists and people who can arrive from abroad have to respect a 14-day quarantine.

Although severely affected by the coronavirus, Spain appears to have controlled the outbreak, and plans to reopen its borders to foreign visitors from July 1, although prior exceptions will be made to allow a group of German tourists to enter the Balearic Islands. (Rts)