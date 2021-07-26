Galicia Television broadcasts live with Telefónica’s 5G | News | Infrastructures

Galicia Television (CRTVG) has become the first Spanish public channel in carrying out a live broadcast using 5G technology with the connectivity provided by Telephone.

This technological milestone took place in the past Friday July 23 by means of live broadcasting for the Telexorn at noon of TVG from Monte do Gozo, in which several pilgrims have been interviewed on the occasion of their arrival in Compostela coinciding with the celebration this weekend of the day of Santiago Apóstol. For this, the operator has connected with 5G technology a TVG camera, via a Mobile Viewpoint BV H.265 video encoding dongle equipped with 5G modems that allows live broadcast with high quality and low delay.

To achieve this milestone, CRTVG and Telefónica have worked together for a year carrying out tests in which devices with the new capabilities of the 5G network have been pushed to the limit, for example, reduce delays down to 0.8s (25% less than usual live latency).

This 5G pilot action is part of the 5G Cooperation Node projects promoted by the Xunta de Galicia through the Amtega (Axencia para a Modernización Tecnolóxica de Galicia) to position Galicia as an autonomous community of reference in the development of ultra-broadband mobile technologies.

Galicia Television broadcasts live with Telefónica’s 5G.

As highlighted Mercedes Fernández, Manager of Innovation at Telefónica Spain, “5G represents a revolutionary change in live broadcasting of the media, making it more efficient and flexible. In fact, media are one of the sectors that will obtain the greatest benefits with the arrival of 5G together with Industry and the Connected Car”.

For his part, Sara González, director of the Technological and Media Support Area of ​​CRTVG has highlighted that “the commitment to innovation of the Galicia Radio and Television Corporation takes place in projects like this one, with the exploration of new technologies that may be applied to improve our broadcasts and live broadcasts, through collaboration with companies and technological institutions. CRTVG was one of the first channels in Spain to implement 4G technology for live broadcasts. The 5G, among other advantages, will allow to increase the reliability of the retransmissions, to increase the quality of the transmitted image thanks to its great bandwidth and to reduce the delays ”.

The initiative has also had the Nokia collaboration as a supplier of the 5G radio infrastructure in the Telefónica network, while the 5G backpack of the Dutch manufacturer Mobile Viewpoint BV has been supplied by its distributor in Spain Ges-IT SL

This use case shows the potential of 5G for media. Thus, the high bandwidth, low latency and stability provided by 5G allows improve the naturalness of live interviews with an immediate response from the interviewee and HD quality video broadcasts at the maximum speed allowed by the backpack, which even with camera movements maintains the stability of the signal and the quality of the video received in the realization of the Television of Galicia. What’s more facilitates the transmission of several simultaneous signals through the same backpack.

During the last four years, CRTVG has completed a multi-channel digitization and opening process, committed to technological innovation and process improvement, as well as, in terms of content, to exploring new languages ​​and platforms. In addition to the digitization of the production and archiving processes, TVG is the only television in Spain -with more than one channel- to offer all its content in HD, and the first regional television to launch a channel entirely on YouTube.

Telefónica has shown a constant commitment to Galicia in the field of 5G, whose commercial deployment began in September of last year throughout the autonomous community. It participates in the Cooperation Node with two more projects and develops 8 use cases in Galicia within the framework of the project “5G pilot in Galicia”, Promoted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation through Red.es.