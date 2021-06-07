Galicia seeks new 5G applications | News | Infrastructures

Galicia is looking for new 5G applications.

Mar Pereira, director of the Galician Agency for Technological Modernization (Amtega), accompanied by the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, Roberto Sánchez, attended the official presentation of the Temporary Union of Companies (UTE) formed by Orange, Cinfo, Gammera Nest, Optare Solutions to collaborate in the development of different proofs of concept around the future 5G technology. Luz Usamentiaga, general director of IR, Regulation, External Communication, CSR and the Orange Foundation was also present at this event.

This project has a budget of 9 million euros and other agents collaborate in it, such as the Xunta de Galicia, the Council of Santiago, the Galician Health Service, the University of Vigo, the Port of Vigo, the Galician Radio and Television Corporation, the Escola de Enxeñería de Telecomunicación, Armadora Pereira, Grupo Agroamb, Albo, Eleko and Intel. Its objective is the search for new applications for this new technological standard.

These extraordinary advances make possible the experimentation of a wide typology of new services, which will benefit different productive sectors of the economy and will allow to decisively promote the digital transformation of society and the business fabric in Spain. So much so that European Commission studies estimate that the mere introduction of 5G in the automotive, health, transport and utilities industries could bring indirect benefits of 14.6 billion euros in 2025 in our country, in addition to a significant positive impact on job creation.

Among the tests that are being put into practice in Spain for the future application of 5G are the 13 actions that have been presented today and whose content and objectives can be consulted on the web: https://5gpilotosgalicia.orange.es/

These experiences are framed in the 5G National Plan, the program for the development of 5G technology pilot projects executed by the public business entity Red.es, promoted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation and co-financed with the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The objective of this Plan, which has continuity in the Strategy to Promote 5G Technology, is to stimulate the definition and implementation of multiple cases of use of this technology through the constitution of an ecosystem of technological partners, who will join their efforts with in order to speed up the process to make the call a reality in the near future “Digital economy”.

5G technology opens up great opportunities for development, progress and a sustainable future thanks to the notable improvements it provides in features such as speed and bandwidth (with speeds greater than 100 Mb / s and peaks of up to 1 Gb / s), ultra-low latency (around 1 millisecond, compared to 20-30 ms for 4G networks) or capacity of connected devices (with millions of them in real time).

“A new field of activities is opening up that is going to revolutionize the way we connect and of which we still do not know a small part of its full potential. Orange is a decisive player in this revolution and, therefore, we are working on different experiences and projects in Galicia through which we experiment and develop future services like these that we present today, together with our UTE partners, in tourism 360 with virtual reality, expert remote support and handling plant control, education 4.0 or video surveillance. In short, 5G technology opens us to a universe of possibilities that now seems almost infinite to us and those of us who participate in the development of these experiences that we present today want to be protagonists in their exploration “, he says Luz Usamentiaga, General Director of Regulation, RRII, External Communication, CSR and Orange Foundation.