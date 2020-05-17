That the year of Ricardo Carvalho Calero (Ferrol, 1910- Santiago, 1990) was not going to be any one in the celebration on May 17 of the great festival of the language, the Día das Letras Galegas, it was clear since the candidacy came out ahead to be honored by this historian of literature, professor and writer. It was expected that the old debate that had condemned ostracism and had lost support and friends to the linguist who had changed his last name Carballo for Carvalho since 1981, and who defended that Galicia turned its eyes towards Portugal in the process of normalization of language.

But no one could guess that a global health crisis would cut short the path of planned acts, and at the same time ignite the flame of endless initiatives through the internet. In the corner called Galicia of the pandemic planet, when expressions such as teleworking, webinar and virtual education spread by word of mouth, online events, concerts, collective readings, interactive games and all kinds of ideas have multiplied since the beginning of the month. cultural events to honor Carvalho Calero.

According to the philologist Pilar García Negro, Carvalho was “despised” and “even banned” for not attaching himself to the officers. He suffered “breaks of friendships of many years”, but did not twist his course and continued to count on the “admiration” of a whole network of cultural collectives

His candidacy had been unsuccessful in previous years, and the Royal Galician Academy (RAG) had been criticized for frustrating his appointment against other deceased authors much less relevant to literature and culture. Among a score of essay works from which History of Contemporary Galician Literature (1963) stands out, poems, plays and fictional stories, Carvalho Calero marked several milestones. As the publication in 1951 of the first post-war Galician novel, A xente da Barreira, winner, among 18 works presented in Spanish, of the contest of the Galician Bibliophiles Society. Or as Scórpio, Critics’ Prize in 1988, two years before his death.

In 1958 he had entered as a permanent member of the Galician Academy, but in his last two decades of life he increasingly distanced himself from the official current in the process of setting the rules of the language. When last year the Academy finally announced its election (by an overwhelming majority and thanks to the fact that two candidates with his name were presented) for the party of letters in 2020, he did so with the surname of his identity card. Not with the reintegrationist version with which he decided to sign his texts in his last years of life. The president of the RAG, Víctor Freixanes, declared that day that this defense of the master of a spelling carved in the image of the Portuguese (as part of the same linguistic system) was “a minor issue” in his biography.

Because of the state of alarm decree, the Academy has decided to move its official act to next fall and reduce today’s expenses to a simple flower offering with the mask on. But he has on the table the proposal of various groups to make an exception and extend the events in memory of the author until next year. Despite the transfer, in recent weeks, the RAG itself, the universities, publishing houses and numerous cultural and social institutions have spread the networks of tribute activities. Many educational centers have also taken these initiatives to the Internet, which bring the celebrated figure closer to children every year; although in many others the Día das Letras has been silenced despite calling itself “multilingual” schools.

“He taught us to speak, to recite, to think, to imagine, to have discretion”, the writer Carmen Blanco praises her teacher

At school or university, a number of figures of Galician letters passed through Ricardo Carvalho Calero’s classrooms today, such as Freixanes himself or Pilar Pallarés, National Poetry Prize 2019 of the Ministry of Culture. Involved in the founding of the Galleguista Party in 1931 and the preliminary draft of the Statute of Autonomy before the outbreak of the Civil War, the Ferrolan intellectual fought on the side of the Republic. Retaliated and imprisoned under Franco, he did not manage to return to teaching until the 1950s in the private, rural and mixed school of Fingoi (Lugo). “He taught us to speak, to recite, to think, to imagine, to have discretion”, the writer Carmen Blanco praises her teacher.

In 1972 he held by opposition the newly created chair of Galician Linguistics and Literature at the University of Santiago. When his in-depth study of the language led him along a path opposite to that taken by his fellow academics, according to the philologist Pilar García Negro, he was “despised” and “even banned” for not joining the official government. Carvalho suffered “ruptures of friendships of many years”, but did not twist his course and continued to count on the “admiration” of a whole network of cultural groups.

Perhaps that is why the plans for Día das Letras (and the month that surrounds it) are countless despite the circumstances. “This is the most digital year in the history of Día das Letras,” Anxo Lorenzo, director general of Políticas Culturais de la Xunta, commented last Thursday during the presentation of the initiatives organized by the Associaçom Galega da Língua (AGAL), the group that seeks the “full normalization” of Galician-Portuguese and “its reintegration into the Galician-Portuguese-Brazilian language field”. For Lorenzo, the year of Carvalho Calero will go down in history as a prelude to a new way of spreading culture, marked by the pandemic.

A Coruña libraries celebrate the author with documentaries and online talks

Waiting for the decision made by the Academy, a whole constellation of events, dozens of activities and projects are underway that arise from the public and private spheres and go through the publishing of books, audiovisual productions, and the dissemination of online games. or, for example, the publication of a graphic novel, Carvalho, coraçom de terra (Através Editora and Demo Editorial), thanks to an online patronage campaign. A Coruña libraries celebrate the author with documentaries and online talks; the vice presidency of the Provincial Council of Lugo offers concerts of musical groups through its YouTube channel at seven in the afternoon for 10 days; and four music bands with a total of 170 members will broadcast a joint recital today from municipal auditoriums in the four provinces (the Arca band’s YouTube channel).

Meanwhile, the Queremos Galego platform calls for the language to be “out of touch” this Sunday through the nets and balconies, with “posters, flags and banners.” In the absence of public events in a Galicia in phase 1, the traditional demonstration in defense of the Galician that summoned thousands of people in the streets at noon, especially in Santiago, will end with another floral offering. They will only be a handful of representatives, keeping their distance, in front of the sculpture by Carvalho Calero in front of the Alameda in Compostela.

