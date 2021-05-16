Galicia could be fully immunized before Christmas

The Galician population could be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year if the current forecasts of arrival of vaccines are confirmed, the approval of some new ones, and there is no supply “problem”.

This has been pointed out by the general director of Public Health of the Xunta, Carmen Durán, in an interview on Cadena Ser, in which she said that “we could talk about the end of the year” for this immunization, but has specified that they are “predictions that may fail at any time “, either because there is a stock-out of the vaccines or any other problem.

In any case, he has considered that vaccination in Galicia is going at a “very important rate” so in the month of June it will be possible end immunization of people ages 50-59 and, from there, start with the next age bracket, 40 to 49 years old.

Durán wanted to be “prudent” when giving a specific date because “all forecasts fail”, he regretted, although he valued the increase that will occur in the arrival of vaccines that will become 154,000 doses of Pfizer per week, compared to the current 97,000, and another 17,600 doses of Moderna weekly In the month of June.

Regarding the vaccination of children and adolescents, has said that it is a decision that must be adopted within the National Public Health Commission, and that it could be done after achieving herd immunity – 70%.