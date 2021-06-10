Galicia begins the clinical trial of the Pfizer vaccine in children under 12 years of age

A person receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: Eduardo Parra / Europa Press)

The Galician Health Service (Sergas) this week started the clinical trial in children under 12 years of age with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that is being carried out at the Hospital Clínico de Santiago. The first volunteers, according to a statement, received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine or placebo this Monday, while throughout the week the 25 immunizations planned in this first phase will be completed, in children between 5 and 12 years.

In later phases it will be de-escalated in ages until reaching 6-month-old babies and 55 participants, as reported by Sergas. It is a “double blind” study that consists of a part of the children being given, at first, a placebo. Participants will receive an injection approximately 3 weeks apart and those who receive placebo (one third) will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine within the study.

The Hospital Clínico de Santiago is the only Galician health center to participate in this global study that seeks to delve into the evaluation of the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the prevention of this disease in healthy children between 6 months and 11 years included.

This Sergas trial will involve 55 healthy children who will be part of the global study in which 4,644 young people are expected to be included, 557 of them in Spain. To carry it out, control visits are scheduled and there will be a two-year follow-up period for each child. Parents and caregivers are asked to record any changes in children’s health in an electronic diary provided to them.

Spain, Poland, Finland and the United States

