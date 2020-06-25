Filmax has released the trailer for ‘The island of lies‘, Paula Cons premium bonus that will be released on July 24th through the Filmin platform, where it will be available for rent and also at subscription with no added cost for subscribers.

The film, co-written by Paula Cons herself with Luis Maras, stars Nerea Barros (‘La isla mnima’), Dario Grandinetti (‘Hierro’) and Aitor Luna (‘Sordo’). Names such as Victoria Teijeiro, Ana Oca, Milo Taboada, Celso Bugallo, Mara Costas, Machi Salgado, Javier Tolosa or Leyre Berrocal, among others, complete their main cast.

The film is freely inspired by real events; specifically, in the sinking of the ship « Santa Isabel » off the coast of the island of Slvora in 1921. This is the starting point of a thriller where the most interesting thing is not the shipwreck itself, but the consequences it has on a microcosm as closed and peculiar as that of the island of Slvora.

‘The island of lies‘is the first fiction feature film as director of Paula Cons, who had previously directed the documentaries’ The Unknown Battle ‘or’ Diana Quer Case. 500 days’.

The director has surrounded herself with a team of front-line professionals, such as director of photography Aitor Mantxola; the art director Antonio Pereira; the publisher Julia Juniz; the head of makeup and hairdresser Raquel Fidalgo, the costume designer Eva Camino, or the linguist Rosa Moledo.

The film is a co-production between the Galician producer Agallas Films, the Basque Historias del To Luis, the Argentinean Aleph Cine and the Portuguese Take 2000. It has the participation of TVG, RTVE and ETB, and with the support of AGADIC, the Basque Government, ICAA, Argentine INCAA, Portuguese ICA and the Ibermedia Program. Filmax is in charge of its national and international distribution, which will premiere it on July 24th through the Filmin platform.

On the morning of January 2, 1921, the ship Santa Isabel, bound for Buenos Aires and 260 people on board, sinks off the rugged and rugged coast of the island of Slvora, in Galicia. In the absence of men on the island, three young islands, Mara (Nerea Barros), Josefa (Victoria Teijeiro) and Cipriana (Ana Oca), decide to go to the rescue saving 48 people, a heroic act that they will pay dearly for.

After these events, an Argentine journalist, Len (Daro Grandinetti), goes to Slvora to cover the news of the shipwreck. Little by little, discover that there were too many coincidences on the island that night, even suspecting that the shipwreck may have been caused.

Meanwhile, nothing is the same. The shipwreck will shake and forever change the life of the island.