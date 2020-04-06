It’s over Wrestlemania, he day two promised great fights and great memes, because everything was set for a great event, the participation of Edge vs Randy Orton, the fight between John Cena and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and of course the meeting between Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

However, for many followers the night left a lot to be desired, so thousands of comments on social networks were immediate.

Course the memes they could not miss tonight that the WWE made history by celebrating its maximum event without an audience, the Wrestlemania

