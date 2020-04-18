The new Samsung folding equipment began to be sold in Argentina at a price of $ 129,000, divided into 18 installments. In addition, the firm announced that it extends the guarantee of its products due to the health situation.

They are the new and attractive chiche of the mobile industry: folding phones seek to gain space in the market, and our country is not left out of this move.

Shortly after its global presentation in San Francisco, the elegant Galaxy Z Flip, the new Samsung folding smartphone, arrives in Argentina. With a folded shape and a renewed opening method, the Z Flip combines a folding glass screen and a new user experience.

It has a 6.7-inch screen that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. Even without opening it, the user can stay connected through the small screen that allows them to see the date, time and battery status, as well as receive calls, read messages and take selfies.

In turn, it maintains balance on its own at its different opening angles and, without the need for a tripod, it can remain vertically open like the screen of a notebook, making it ideal for taking selfies, taking online tutorials or making video calls .

Samsung had the collaboration of Google in designing a user interface with Flex mode. When the device is open at 90 °, the screen automatically splits into two 4-inch displays, so you can view images, content or videos on the upper screen and control them on the lower screen. For example, in one of them the consumer will be able to watch and browse YouTube and in the other one they will be able to search for more videos, read descriptions or write comments.

In its versions of intense purple and black colors, the Galaxy Z Flip can be purchased at its online store.

Extended warranty

It is time to stay safe and, mainly, follow the recommendations of the national authorities in the area of ​​Health. This is why Samsung Argentina announced the extension of the warranty period for one month for all those corresponding to the brand’s product lines, including smartphones, televisions, tablets and the home line; expired during the period of social, preventive and compulsory isolation decreed by the National Government as of March 20, 2020.

The measure, which includes the entire portfolio of products purchased by the consumer, will be valid for those who have a guarantee that would initially end during the current quarantine period. They will be able to use it when they resume their activities normally.

