The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 in its version of aluminum, adds to its portfolio two new colors, Black and Pink with sports straps that join the Silver color model that was already available in the country.

The last Samsung smartwatch It has a renewed, faster and more intuitive interface where it is possible to go from one menu to another and review important information without complications. An improvement that makes it possible to assist people with their routines intelligently anytime, anywhere.

Daniel Kim, Product Manager of Accessories and Wearables of Samsung Electronics Chile highlights that “Our Galaxy Watch Active2 allows people to take control of their health and well-being for the benefit of their quality of life. Also have what it takes to be connected on a day-to-day basis, controlling music from the smartwatch, receiving and responding to messages, or monitoring your stress level. This reflects the number of uses that this smart device can have. ”

Here are some actions that can be done with this smart watch:

Meditate, sleep and measure stress level

For long months, where being home takes up most of the time, it is important to keep balance and take care of stress, make sure you have a good sleep and why not, start meditation.

Galaxy Watch Active2 It incorporates a monitoring of stress levels in real time through the Samsung Health app. In addition, it provides access to guided meditation programs through integration with the sleep and meditation app called Calm.

Meditation allows people to calm down, increase their concentration and reduce their anxiety, and with the app they can have guided meditation classes with options of 3, 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 minutes duration, along with breathing programs and relaxing music to control stress.

Also, through Samsung Health It has improved sleep analysis algorithms to help you follow healthy patterns. By using a Galaxy Watch Active2 this device will help you collect detailed information to analyze the quality of your sleep by measuring it in stages.

Handwashing

Our daily life has changed and washing our hands several times a day today is part of the routine we have to ensure our health. For this reason, a few weeks ago Samsung launched an app for its Smartwatches called “Hand Wash” that serves to monitor and create alerts to remember handwashing from time to time, and thereby protect health. The app is available in the Galaxy Store completely free of charge and although it is currently only available in English, it can be downloaded in our country on the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2 and others, from the Gear S3 model -launched in 2016- onwards.

Hand wash help periodically reminds the user that each wash is exhaustive for 20 seconds, in accordance with WHO recommendations and comes with pre-set reminders that users can customize according to their needs and schedules. Also, each time the user starts the wash sequence, the app tracks time and provides users with feedback.

Where do I find it?

Available in Samsung stores and samsung.com in two versions: Aluminum with gray, black and pink sports straps and its Stainless steel version with silver, black, gold and pink leather straps. Both options are in two sizes: 40mm diameter at a reference price of $ 279,990 and the 44mm one at $ 299,990.

