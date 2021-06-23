Galaxy Watch Active 4, Samsung’s watch with Wear OS, uncovered

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 It is one of the most anticipated smart watches of the year. Samsung has not given any official clue about the Galaxy Watch Active 4, but the rumors about this smartwatch have not stopped growing in recent months. The most recent comes from the well-known leaker OnLeaks, who has published a series of renders that show an obvious design change.

The images reveal that the new Galaxy Watch Active 4 will arrive with a circular aluminum case, with flat edges and new buttons. One of the highlights of the design will be its variety of colors. It will be available in classic black and also in silver, green and gold.

As expected, the rubber bands of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will feature the classic buckle adjustment. By default, they will match the watch case as they will come in the same color. In terms of size, OnLeaks assures that variants will be offered in 40 and 44 mm.

Credit: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 and its operating system

Rumors about the Galaxy Watch Active 4’s operating system have been quite intense in recent months. Everything seemed to indicate that Samsung was going to put aside Tizen OS to go back to betting on Android, that is, Wear OS. However, after the agreement between the South Korean brand and Google, the picture changed.

Specifically, both brands decided to merge Tizen (Samsung) and Wear OS (Google) in a new version of Wear OS. With this alliance, the companies obviously intend to face the Apple Watch with a new platform that is richer in applications, security and with more frequent updates.

The new Galaxy Watch Active 4, like the next Samsung smartwatches, would arrive with this new version of Wear OS. In addition, according to the leaks, the heart of the new smartwatch will be a new 5nm processor, although which one is unknown.

Now it only remains to wait – or wait for more leaks – until next June 28 or August of this year to know all the details of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Also in Ezanime.net