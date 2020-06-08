Galaxy Watch 3 will be the new smart watch that Samsung will present this summer at an “unpacked” event where we also await the launch of the new Galaxy Note 2 phablets and the second generation of the Galaxy Fold 2 folding mobile.

Thai communications regulator NBTC has released a smart watch bearing the Samsung model number SM-R855F and name Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung has not released a “Galaxy Watch 2”, so the South Korean firm is adjusting its trade name scheme to make it clear that this Galaxy Watch 3 will be a newer and better model than the Galaxy Watch Active2 released last year.

Based on the information from NBTC, the smartwatch will be marketed in two versions of 41 and 45 mm and will recover the physical rotating bezel that buyers of the original model liked because it facilitated navigation through all its functions as a complement or alternative to the use of the touch screen.

The steel case It will be the base of the basic versions, although it also points to a titanium version. All of them will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, will offer 5ATM water resistance and will have MIL-STD 810G military certification for shock and drop resistance.

It will also have GPS and Bluetooth, and the connectivity that will define the versions, the basic one with Wifi and one with mobile broadband support 4G-LTE. Other data from the certification tells us about 5-watt wireless charging and a manufacturing in Vietnam.

Based on previous rumors, it is believed that they will have 8 Gbytes of internal storage and a larger battery with a capacity of 330 mAh. It is certain that Samsung will enhance the software section, paying particular attention to reinforcing physical activity and health care functions.

Galaxy Watch 3 will be presented this summer (probably August) at an “unpacked” event where we also expect the Note 20 and the folding Fold 2. We do not know the price for the new Samsung watch, but it aims very well to shorten the distance to Apple Watch that dominate the wearable segment.