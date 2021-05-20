Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, specifications and price leaked

Accumulating already several leaks, once again the tablets Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have once again been the target of the leakers, sharing what they appear to be the final features of this new tablet economic range. And is that as happens with smartphones, not everyone is interested in getting a device of the latest generation and great power, preferring in many cases to prioritize a smaller size, specifications more in line with its use and, for lower price of course.

Starting with its design, finally the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will remain in line with what was previously advanced, with a screen with somewhat reduced bezels on the sides but quite present at the top and bottom. Although it seems that finally the tablet will not be as small as expected, not only not opting to go down to a “phablet” size of 7 inches, but opting for an 8.7-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1,340 × 800.

And it is that as we saw in the supposed promotional images of Samsung, the company would be betting on one more tablet lightweight and lightweight, suitable for one-handed use. Something that will depend mainly on the final weight of it, the only unknown that seems to continue to escape these leaks.

Moving on to its interior, the Galaxy Tab A7 will equip a processor Eight-core MediaTek MT8768x (12nm Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A53 up to 2 GHz, with PowerVR Ge8320 GPU), accompanied by a single configuration of 3 GB of RAM, and two options of 32 or 64 GB internal storage, fortunately expandable via microSD cards.

On the other hand, it never ceases to surprise us to find ourselves a 5100 mAh battery, which, although it is quite broad in the face of smartphones, falls a bit short with what one would expect from a tablet, regardless of the small size of this device. Although luckily, we will have a fast charging system.

Thus reaching its most interesting section, according to WinFuture, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite could reach under a fairly low price of just 150 euros for its most basic model equipped only with Wi-Fi connectivity, while the LTE model will carry a small increase.

Unfortunately, at the moment no details have been offered about its possible launch date, although, again rumors, it seems that Samsung would be preparing an exclusive presentation event for its tablets, during the next month of June.