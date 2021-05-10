Galaxy Tab A7 is Samsung’s alternative to the iPad and is on sale for only € 212 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are thinking of buying a new tablet, take the opportunity to get one of the best Samsung tablets in value for money at a knockdown price. It is on sale and you can take it home for only 212 euros.

The tablet is one of the most versatile devices that you can find right now on the market. Models with powerful equipment allow you not only to enjoy multimedia content, but also to work or play with total fluidity both at home and away.

Now you have the opportunity to buy one of the Samsung tablets with the best value for money for very little money. We talk about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which is on sale right now and is yours for only 212 euros. It is at this price on both Amazon and Media Markt, so you choose the store where you prefer to buy it.

This is a very interesting promotion to save money on a tablet that already has a very reasonable price. Normally it costs 259 euros, so thanks to this offer you save 47 euros.

10.4-inch tablet perfect for watching videos or surfing the internet for hours thanks to its 7,040 mAh battery and sound thanks to its 4 speakers.

Specifically, the model that is on offer is the one that only has a WiFi connection and the largest storage configuration, 64 GB. This way you will have more space for your photos, videos and applications, although if you need more storage you have the possibility of expanding it using a microSD card.

And if you want to save even a little more, Amazon is also on offer the variant with 32 GB of internal storage that now only costs 179.82 euros.

As we have seen in our analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, it is about an ideal tablet for watching movies and series, working and studying, as well as playing video games.

It features good design, materials and finishes, and its 10.4-inch screen is well calibrated to provide a satisfying viewing experience across the board. This, together with the spectacular sound quality offered by its four stereo speakers, make the Galaxy Tab A7 a perfect device for leisure and work.

Under the hood we find a Snapdragon 662 processor, enough to run any Android app and a good part of mobile games that do not require excessively demanding graphic performance without problem.

And as far as autonomy is concerned, its 7,040 mAh battery lasts 9 hours with the screen brightness at 50%, more than enough to consume content at home without straining your eyes. With the brightness at 100%, in our tests the autonomy was 6 hours, which is not bad either.

