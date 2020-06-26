South Korean sources assure that Samsung is working on the Galaxy S20 Lite, a high-end smartphone that is shaping up to be a version smallest and most economical of the Galaxy S20, at least in theory, since, as many of our readers will know, the nickname “Lite” is no longer synonymous with “small”, nor with “cheap”.

The information we have on the Galaxy S20 Lite it is still quite scarceBut we can assume that it will maintain the same base as the Galaxy S20. This means that this “Lite” version will have a similar design, the same all-screen format with a Dynamic AMOLED panel, fingerprint reader integrated into the screen, a Snapdragon 865-Exynos 990 SoC, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity.

Before anyone questions this leak, let me remind you that Samsung launched, against all odds, last January the Galaxy S10 Lite, a terminal that, in the end, of «Lite» only had the name. With this precedent it is easy to think that the Galaxy S20 Lite will end up following in its footsteps, both in design and hardware, and also in price.

As you can imagine this means that it does not have to be, necessarily, cheaper than the Galaxy S20, in fact it could end up being even more expensive than that. The Galaxy S10 Lite arrived, in fact, with an approximate price of 500 euros, and it is possible that the Galaxy S20 Lite positions in that same strip.

Galaxy S20 Lite in October, but why?

It is a good question, why does Samsung launch a smartphone like this in the final stretch of the year? We don’t have an official explanation, but we can get one by pulling logic and deduction. If everything goes according to plan Apple will present its new iPhone 12 in October, and Huawei will do the same with its new Mate. Launching the Galaxy S20 Lite in October allows Samsung to respond, albeit in a “light” way, to the new products from those two giants.

If this is confirmed Samsung will close a fairly complete 2020, since the presentation of the new Galaxy Note 20 and a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip, a flexible smartphone that comes with a horizontal fold and that rescues the shell-like design that swept the 1990s, is also expected for the month of August. .

We must not forget the Galaxy Fold 2, a flexible terminal that will keep the bases of the originalAlthough it will come with hardware and build quality enhancements to offer increased durability and superior service life. Its launch is expected in September. It has not transcended its sale price, but it is said that it will be much cheaper than the first generation model.