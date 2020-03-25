The Galaxy S20 arrived not only as a Samsung roll towards more and better specifications. More power, megapixels and camera magnifications were also received with new photographic features, among other functions that come aboard the renewed Korean customization layer, One UI 2.

These features now move closer to their immediate predecessors, the entire Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 lines. The functions to receive, as Samsung explains are the so-called Single Take, Custom Filter, Clean View and Night Hyperlapse, and they will arrive soon on these devices.

Update on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10: Single Take and Night Hyperlapse

Although a specific date has not been provided yet in which Samsung will update these devices with the new features that we have seen in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Single Take allows you to capture multiple frames from the same shot with a single shot. This feature uses the multiple lenses and perspectives that each generates, so that it is easier to take a sequence of captures spontaneously and without too much effort.

Custom Filter, or Custom Filter, is another of the functions that will come to the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note of 2019. This filter is automatically generated from one of the photos in the gallery, to allow its processed on the device itself. A similar mode with more specific controls for video will also come with this feature.

Also included is Clean View, or Clean View, which will be present in the gallery grouping the captured images in a sequential way and being very similar to each other. In this way, a large group of images can collapse into one, preventing us from having to scroll too far to find the images we are looking for.

Added to these features is the Night Hyperlapse mode, which helps generate Hyperlapse style videos in low light conditions. We will also see improvements in the night photography mode on the Galaxy S10, which could bring its performance – as far as the software is concerned – closer to the results of the Galaxy S20.

Finally, there will also be generic news about the functions of the terminal. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 will receive Quick Share and Music Share, two of the features that were added this year. This batch of news will certainly be well received by the users of these devices, as well as for those who are considering getting one of them.

The devices that this update fully affects are the following:

Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+

It is not clear if these features will finally be seen in the recently presented Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Samsung only states in this regard that the Night Hyperlapse mode will not reach the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, so we assume that the rest of the features will.

