A Galaxy S Book laptop with an Intel CPU has appeared on the Samsung Canada website, confirming the difficulties positioning ARM architecture on personal computers, by hardware and by running Win32 applications on it.

Samsung took advantage of the Note 10 launch event to present a novel, light and thin laptop under the Windows platform on ARM, with a Snapdragon 8cx chipset that was the first with this architecture designed from scratch for personal computers.

The laptop was sold as the new generation of notebooks “Always connected”, without dependence on wired or wireless connections under Wi-Fi when supporting LTE mobile networks. Another of the advantages of ARM was also transferred to this model so that the Samsung highlighted a autonomy of up to 23 hours.

As for performance, Qualcomm promised equivalent power to a low-voltage series 15-watt Intel Core i5 processor. It included eight Kryo 495 cores (the fastest CPU that Qualcomm has ever made) and as for the GPU, it was an Adreno 680, twice as fast as the Adreno 630 that mounted the then fastest mobile SoC, the Snapdragon 855.

Galaxy Book S with Intel CPU

The laptop was not bad at all considering its high mobility, its connectivity to mobile networks and its enormous autonomy, but has not obtained endorsement from users and although there is no precise data, it is believed that sales have been minimal. And it is that the problem was still from the same base, a Windows 10 over ARM that does not natively run Win32 applications. Just yesterday we announced the new era for Windows 10 software that Microsoft has launched to overcome all these problems.

And in those we were when we get a new model of this laptop with different architecture and specifically with an Intel Core i5-L16G7. It is one of the processors that will be part of the Lakefield platform, Intel’s response to ARM input on PCs using technology similar to big.LITTLE.

The idea is to combine high-performance CPU cores with other types of lower power cores, but with higher energy efficiency and lower cost to balance performance, battery life and the final sale price. Intel will offer it to all its partners and we already know that it will be used by Microsoft’s Surface Neo.

Otherwise, the specifications are the same: a 13.3-inch multi-touch screen with Full HD resolution, 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of solid storage. The battery is also the same size, but the autonomy is lowered to 17 hours. It does not include support for LTE, but it does for Wi-Fi 6. And the key to the matter: native execution of Win32 applications and the rest of Windows software.