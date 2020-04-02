Samsung has just launched the new Galaxy S20 series with 5G commercially, but the mobile industry does not rest and must always go behind the scenes several steps ahead. Now, according to Ice Universe, one of the Twitter profiles with first-hand information from Asian sources, claims that the Korean giant is already working on its next great series.

If the roadmap is not modified due to the coronavirus, the successor to the Galaxy Note 10 should arrive around the month of August. I would, again, with an improved processor, at least in the Qualcomm variant that is seen in markets such as the United States and China.

Galaxy Note 20+, Snapdragon 865+

During 2018, from the hand of Samsung and in the Galaxy Note line we saw two models, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. Both shared a processor: a static Snapdragon 855, instead of the ‘Plus’ version. This came to be a selection of the most efficient processors of the first half of the year, which allowed it to also reach higher frequencies and, therefore, to be ultimately more powerful.

Photo: David Ortiz | Explica.co

The first mobile SoC to exceed 3 GHz, to our knowledge

The Snapdragon 865 will see, judging by the features detailed by the Asian font, a similar evolution. Towards the second half of 2020 – the previous version was presented in July – we can expect a Snapdragon 865+, again with higher maximum frequencies and higher raw performance.

And is that this processor on board a mysterious Samsung SM-N986U has appeared in the GeekBench Database with 8 GB of RAM, giving a higher score than its predecessor and revealing the maximum frequencies operating. Summarized, the characteristics that we know of it would be the following:

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy Note 20+

SoC

Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865+

Maximum frequency

2.84 GHz

2.84 GHz

3.09 GHz

Geekbench, single

750

910

985

Geekbenchmulti

2,800

3,270

3,220

As we can see, the score does would improve a grateful 8-9% in performance single-core –in line with the increase in frequencies–, while in the multi-core part there are still no improvements. This is probably due to thermal or optimization limitations, since running the entire chipset in unison consumes much more power, and it would still be early to see the final performance. Likewise, it would be a single test, whose origin and results we do not know the real reliability.

Of course, in Europe and Latin America, Samsung continues to distribute Exynos version with the recent Galaxy S20, so it would be expected that in the Galaxy Note 20 we will also see this strategy repeated. In 2019 we saw Exynos 9825, improved both in the manufacturing process and in the operating frequencies, which although it did not achieve the performance of the Snapdragon version, it did improve on its proposal of the first half of the year.

At the moment, Samsung only has a processor in the best of its line, the Exynos 990. Therefore, it would have to be updated to follow the alleged steps of this improved version of Qualcomm.

Also, this processor can be expected without too many surprises around the usual terminals that are launched towards the second half of 2020. Among them we can expect some OnePlus 8T, Black Shark 3 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 3 or many other terminals characterized by their performance.

👇 More in Explica.co