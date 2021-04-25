Galaxy: Jonathan Dos Santos surrenders to “Chicharito” Hernández, ‘he will be the best in MLS’

Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández started the season on the right foot, scoring a double in the Los Angeles Galaxy’s victory against him. Inter Miami, so he was chosen as the player of the day.

After this great start, Jonathan Dos Santos, midfielder of Galaxy, assured that this campaign “El Chicharito” Hernández will be the best player in the Major League SoccerWell, he comes quite whole and they hope he can perform with the team.

“I see ‘Chicharito’ at 100% and I know that he is going to be one of the best players in the league this year. He already proved it. He was the best player of the week. Keep it up. It is good for us. Don’t go down “

Jonathan Dos Santos praises "Chicharito": he will be one of the best in the league The Galaxy started the season defeating Inter Miami 2-3 where Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández scored a double

Jona Dos Santos also commented that they will try to support him from midfield so that Hernández can show his best version, which will end up benefiting the Galaxy with goals in search of the title.

“I am only here to support him. What I can tell you is that I see him very well in training. Totally happy, 100% involved with the team. And happy because he scored those two goals “

