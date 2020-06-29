With just one month to go until the scheduled date for the next Samsung event and the presentation of its new additions and families of Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy ZFlip smartphones, it seems that the company may not present one of its new models, with a significant delay that would take the release date of the Galaxy Fold Lite until next year.

This has already been advanced by some Korean media, which although without going into too much detail about the reasons for the change of direction, they assure that it is a Samsung strategy to reinforce the rest of its scheduled launches for this 2020.

In fact, it is believed that the company is preparing the surprise launch of a Galaxy S20 FE, a nomenclature previously used for the re-launch of the old Galaxy Note 7, and which would focus on offering a model with the same basic specifications of the Galaxy S20 series under a fairly significant reduction in price. A move clearly aimed at alleviating the recent sales success of the iPhone SE.

Everything we know about Galaxy Fold Lite

Among other features, highlights the fact that unlike what is expected from the Galaxy Fold 2, this inferior model will not have the support for the new 5G networks, not an ultra thin screen glass (UTG), and your internal storage will be reduced to 256 GB.

In fact, it seems that the phone would have a minor innovative factor, making combined use of some components already equipped by other Samsung phones launched in recent years. Although this does not take away for us to find some premium features such as a Snapdragon 865 chipset or an aluminum chassis.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Fold Lite would have other “de-updates”, reducing its configuration to only two cameras and abandoning the support of the new 5G networks to try to maintain a lower final price.

And it is without a doubt this is the most interesting quality of this folding phone, which, as we said, will not only be different from the original model, but also promises to be the cheapest folding smartphone on the market, barely reaching $ 1,099, a figure very close to the current range caps and many other terminals with minor characteristics.

However, and if it turns out true, this latest delay could end up playing against Samsung, giving its competitors a reaction time, risking losing this great differentiation factor.