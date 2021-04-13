Galaxy Digital Joins As New Bitcoin ETF Applicant With SEC

Key facts:

Since March Galaxy Digital have an ETF in Canada, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

If the Galaxy Digital ETF is approved, it would trade with the Bloomber Galaxy Bitcoin index.

Galaxy Digital, a diversified financial services company dedicated to the digital assets industry, filed yesterday, April 12, an application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the creation of a new ETF (listed investment fund ) in bitcoins. It is a proposal that joins eight others that have been presented to the organization so far this year.

According to what can be read in the application for Galaxy Digital published by the SEC, the company appointed the NYSE Arca exchange (where both stocks and options are traded), as well as the place to exchange your ETF, once it is approved.

Likewise, before the SEC begins to review the application, Galaxy Digital will have to appoint a custodian, administrator or transfer agent, since so far it has only said that the escrow company is located in Delaware.

If the SEC approves the application for Galaxy Digital, this would be the first ETF to be listed on the United States stock market. Since March of this year the company has an ETF that is listed under the BTCX symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the tickets of BTCX.B for the quotation in Canadian dollars, and BTC.U for the quotation in American dollars.

If the ETF for the United States stock market is approved, like the ETF that Digital Galaxy has in Canada, it would quote its trends with the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index, managed by Bloomberg Index Service Ltd. This according to the request published by the SEC.

The Trust [Digital Galaxy] will hold bitcoin and value its shares daily based on the value of the Index, which is calculated based on data from bitcoin price sources selected by Bloomberg Index Services Limited. Registration application for Galaxy Digital ETF published by the SEC.

Galaxy Digital’s application to the SEC, as published by The Block Crypto, comes after the delivery of the fourth quarter report, where the CEO of the company, Mike Novogratz, said that Galaxy Digital was experiencing growth in asset management, in trading, and in his latest acquisition: bitcoin mining. In addition, it disclosed in this document its future plans to make a secondary listing at a location based in the United States that is still unknown.

According to the application filed with the SEC if the Galaxy Digital ETF for the US stock exchange is approved, it will trade with the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin index, just like the ETF of the company listed on the Toronto stock exchange. Source: US Securities and Exchange Commission / sec.gov

Galaxy Digital is not the only company applying for an ETF

As stated at the beginning of the note, Galaxy Digital is the ninth company this year to file with the SEC for the launch of a Bitcoin ETF. In fact, already to the global investment company, VanEck, the regulatory body is reviewing your request to approve, modify or reject what is stated in the document presented. So far, VanEck’s application has been the only one officially admitted by the SEC.

Other companies that have filed with the SEC this year to launch their ETF include leading financial products and technology company NYDIG Asset Manager; the company specialized in asset management and pension funds, Fidelity Investment; the global investment firm, SkyBridge Capital; the group that manages investments in Bitcoin, Valkyrie Digital Asset; and the sponsor and asset manager, Wisdom Tree Commodity Services; among others.

Even according to a note published last week by CriptoNoticias, the investment fund Grayscale has plans to convert its investment fund in bitcoin into an ETF.