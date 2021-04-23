Galaxy Book Go targets a Windows over inexpensive ARM

Samsung will hold a new ‘Unpacked’ event next Wednesday, April 28, which is believed to be dedicated to the presentation of laptops. One of them will be the Galaxy Book Go, a Windows on ARM that will have in the low price your best cover letter.

Samsung offers the most advanced Chromebooks in the industry, but it also has a very interesting line of laptops running Windows 10 and Intel processors. Galaxy Book Go is different; will use Qualcomm chipsets and Windows 10 on ARM that Microsoft is trying to relaunch against Google teams and once seen Apple’s success with their new teams under the ARM architecture.

Galaxy Book Go: 14 ″, SoC Snapdragon and W10 over ARM

According to information released by WinFuture, the Galaxy Book Go will be a lightweight notebook of 14 inch diagonal and FHD resolution. Its basic version will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c SoC, accompanied by 4 Gbytes of RAM and 128 Gbytes of storage capacity. The deciding factor for this model will be its asking price of $ 349, competitive even with the entry-level Chromebooks.

Samsung would offer a superior configuration thanks to the chipset Snapdragon 8cx, which in addition to increasing graphics and processing performance, memory with 8 Gbytes and storage with 256 GB SSD will expand the connectivity section with support for the new 5G mobile broadband networks. Its price has not been leaked, but it will be higher than the previous one.

As for Windows 10 on ARM what to tell you. So far it has not been able to compete with Chromebooks due to the poor performance of Qualcomm’s SoCs and the inability to run Win32 applications. Microsoft is finishing developing Windows 10X, a new version and more suitable for this type of equipment.

Other leaks of the equipment that Samsung may present on Wednesday affect the Galaxy Book Pro, the premium line with the latest Intel processors and the standard Windows 10 that would arrive in three versions with the following prices:

Galaxy Book Pro 13.3 ″ – Intel Core i7 CPU, 8/512 GB RAM / Storage – $ 1199 Galaxy Book Pro 15.6 ″ – Intel Core i5 CPU, 8/512 GB RAM / Storage – $ 1099 Galaxy Book Pro 15.6 ″ – Intel CPU Core i7 16/512 GB RAM / Storage – $ 1,299

Do not miss next Wednesday the Galaxy Unpacked event that we will cover in depth and live.