Samsung is working on the cheapest mobile in its entry range. It is the Galaxy A01 Core and its design has appeared in a leak. We tell you what is known so far about the terminal.

Despite the fact that premium mobiles are the ones that make up most of the big headlines, the truth is that the best-selling mobiles are more modest and affordable. For this reason, brands increasingly take care of the entry range and the mid-range, with the aim of offering terminal users for all tastes and for all budgets.

As of today, the cheapest mobile in the Samsung Galaxy A series is the Galaxy A01, but everything indicates that an even cheaper model will arrive soon. This is the Galaxy A01 Core, a device that has already passed several certifications and that we now put a face to thanks to the popular Evan Blass leaker.

The analyst has published the image that we leave you below, in which you can see the complete design of the Galaxy A01 Core.

Since it is a very economical device, It does not have the FullView screen that we are used to seeing in modern mobiles, so at the design level it shows that we are a very basic mobile.

The characteristics that have been filtered so far also make it clear that it is a very simple terminal. According to the information that appeared in the Google Play Console, the Galaxy A01 Core will be equipped with a 5.14-inch TFT screen with HD + resolution and frames on all four sides.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a folding mobile format, like before, but inside it instead of having a screen and a physical keyboard at the bottom, we have a 6.7-inch screen that folds in half thanks to a hinge.

The brain of this mobile will be a Mediatek MT6739WW processor, accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and also very limited storage, of 16 or 32 GB. The operating system will be Android 10, although we do not know if it will be Android stock or Android Go.

At the moment this is all the information that has come to light, but as always when we talk about rumors, until there is an official announcement we can not take anything for granted. Therefore, now we have to wait until Samsung presents the device to know if these will be its characteristics and to know the territories in which it will go on sale. [Vía: GSM Arena]