Its LED system that emits a random number of photons by means of quantum noise.

Samsung introduced in South Korea the Galaxy A Quantum, the first mobile phone with quantum random number generation (QRNG), which makes it the safest smartphone in the world.

The seriousness of their security is due to its LED system that emits a random number of photons by means of quantum noise. This number is captured and counted by the pixels of the image sensor which offers a series of raw random numbers.

They can also be fed into an RGB algorithm to produce random bits according to the NIST 800-90A / B / C standard.

This specification focuses on pseudorandom number generators they are safe for use in crypto.

And if that were not enough, the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum offers support for 5G networks but only works in South Korea, since the quantum generation chip was designed to be used exclusively with the services of the South Korean company SK Telecom.

