Galatasaray tests the signing of Álex Moreno

06/08/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Álex Moreno could star in Betis’s next move in the transfer market. According to various media from Turkey, the signing of the Catalan side by Galatasaray is well advanced, and could be finalized in the coming weeks. Although the Turkish team has not yet made a formal offer for the footballer, they have already begun to report on the possible figures of the transfer.

Galatasaray has the need to close the incorporation section as soon as possible. Due to the second place obtained in the Turkish Süper Lig, the club will have to start the season a few weeks earlier than planned to play the preliminary phase of the Champions League, where it will start from the third knockout round.

According to the Sabah newspaper, Galatasaray would have already closed the agreement with Álex Moreno, who would go on to receive 1.2 million euros in the Turkish club. However, Sporx goes further and talks about the exact figures at which the transfer would close. The operation would be settled with a one-year assignment with a mandatory purchase of between 3.5 and 4 million euros at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Figures that, at first, do not seem attractive neither for the player nor for the club. According to the web portal signings.com, Álex Moreno currently receives 738,000 euros per year, so the Galatasaray offer would not mean a radical improvement in his contract. For its part, Betis closed its signing by paying 7 million euros to Rayo Vallecano, so in no case would they improve the amount invested just two seasons ago.