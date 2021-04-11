Galatasaray: Radamel Falcao suffers a head fracture and is hospitalized

Colombian footballer Radamel Falcao from Galatasaray on the Turkish League, has been hospitalized after suffering a blow to the head, during the training of his team this Sunday, lighting the red alarms of his club.

After a head butt in practice, one of our players was injured. Radamel Falcao, whose examinations were carried out in our sponsor hospital Ulus Liv, was diagnosed with a fracture in the facial bones, “the club announced on its social networks.

The Colombian striker suffered a head collision with his teammate Kerem Akturkoglu, who was not injured and is only under medical observation, a very different case from the “Tigre” who came out with a fractured facial bones.

Galatasaray has confirmed that Radamel Falcao will have a surgical intervention under anesthesia, of which no further details are known, hoping that a new medical report will be issued in the next few hours.

