These are difficult times for soccer teams. Many have returned to the field of play to finish their leagues, but behind closed doors for security due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams manage for their players to feel the breath of their fans and some, like the Galatasaray have put images of their fans in the stands of the Turk Telekom Arena. Among them is one that is quite striking, that of Kobe Bryant.

The image of the former Los Angeles Lakers player with the shirt of the Turkish team has appeared in one of the seats of the stadium. From the Ottoman club they have wanted to pay this way their particular tribute to the NBA legend who died on January 26 in a helicopter accident with his daughter Gianna Bryant. Kobe made history during his time in the best league in the world and that’s why fans asked the club to put up an image of him with the screen-printed jersey in the stands.

Ocak ayında yaşamını yitiren efsane basketbolcu Kobe Bryant’ın fotoğrafı da #SensizOlmazGalatasaray diyen taraftarlarımızla birlikte tribünümüzde yer aldı. pic.twitter.com/tvgfJG3tto – Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) June 19, 2020

It all happened in the preview of the match on day 28 of the Turkish Super League against Gazisehir Gaziantep, when Galatasaray shared snapshots of the COVID-19 test centers and the seats of the Turk Telekom Arena with the photos of their amateurs. Among the multiple faces of the club’s followers appears the smile of the former Lakers and five-time NBA champion.