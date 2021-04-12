Galatasaray footballer Ryan Babel debuted as a rapper



Babel has represented the Netherlands 69 times.

Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

Ryan babel, a Dutch footballer who plays for Turkish Galatasaray, debuted a new facet: that of a musical artist. Babel published his first song as a rapper last Friday. Titled Young Champ, the attacker showed his skills on urban rhythms. He also clarified that does not want to position himself as a rapper, otherwise tell your story through music.

Three days before, Babel He announced it via Twitter: “Have you heard this?”, he asked, at the same time that he attached the link so that his fans could know the project he carried out.

Have you heard this? https://t.co/IzNCNqMHnJ – Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) April 6, 2021

Babel celebrated its musical debut with a goal

Babel Has passed through Liverpool (England), Hoffenheim (Germany), Kasimpasa (Turkey), Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates), Deportivo La Coruña (Spain), Besiktas (Turkey), Fulham (England), three times for Ajax (Holland) and currently by Galatasaray, also from Turkey. In addition, he has been selected as a national team 69 times, contributing 10 entries to the Dutch cause.

The 34-year-old attacker has scored three goals this season, and the last one, coincidentally, was a day after posting his music single on YouTube. It was this Saturday, in the tie of “Galata” to a goal against Faith Karagumruk.

The player does not appear in the video, but he did decide to introduce a wink to Ajax, the club of his loves. Why wasn’t it part of the short film? The description of the video explains: “Ryan decided not to be the main character in his own music video and instead asked artist and model Selma Omari to be the center of attention.“. So that you yourselves can see it – or rather, listen to it – we present it to you.